News18 Madhya Pradesh / Chhattisgarh to start two new morning bulletins from this weekend

News18 Network as India’s biggest news network has always been recognised for its award winning shows and initiatives. Through its unmatched reach and impact, the channel has always strived to create exceptional and ground breaking content for its viewers. With the same vision News18 Madhya Pradesh / Chhattisgarh is all set to launch two new morning bulletins “8 ki Taaza Khabar” and “Super 10”.
“8 Ki Taaza Khabar” will be a mixed bulletin for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, covering the morning breaking news at 8:00 am. The half hour show will kick-start the morning for its viewers with latest news from the two states.
To further pace up the morning for its viewers, News18 Madhya Pradesh / Chhattisgarh is introducing “Super 10”. A fast bulletin to be aired at 8:30am covering the top 10 latest news from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and a wide genre of news including National, International, Bollywood and sports.
Watch 8 Ki Taaza Khabar at 8:00 am and Super 10 at 8:30 am from Monday to Saturday, only on News18 Madhya Pradesh / Chattisgarh.
(We got this information in a press release).