News18 Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh launches ‘Park Ki Peeda’ - a special initiative that aims to rejuvenate public parks

Given the importance of these green spaces News18 Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh has launched a special campaign – Park ki Peeda - to put the spotlight on the upkeep of public parks in the two states. Often times it is seen that these spaces are not adequately cared for and look visibly unkempt with garbage lying around apart from being frequented by nefarious elements, strays etc. The objective behind the campaign is to highlight the importance of public parks and partner with the concerned authorities to ensure proper upkeep and care of the same.