News18 Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh launches special programming for Local body elections

The channel will soon be bringing a slew of different shows to stay on top of all aspects of these elections. News18 Madhya Pradesh/ Chhattisgarh will be giving the people of Madhya Pradesh one of the most credible and powerful platform to speak up their minds and issues during elections through its special show Char ki Chaupal and will also be launching its election special flagship show Kehta Hai Voter to know public moods/ issues from different Panchayats and Nigams wards