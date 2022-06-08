News18 Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh launches special programming for Local body elections

A month long programing on Municipal & Panchayat Elections of Madhya Pradesh.
News18 has always been the preferred news destination when it comes to the elections on account of its robust and accurate reporting, diverse programming, access to top leaders and for the fastest and most accurate trends and results. The network’s approach to elections coverage resonates strongly with the viewers who consider it the most authentic and trusted platform for all news relating to elections.
News18 Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh being the only news channel that reaches every nook and corner of region is thus gearing up for the most exhaustive coverage of the upcoming Municipal and Panchayat elections inMadh ya Pradesh. As the leading news brand from the region, the channel has expectedly taken the lead in driving the coverage of these elections through election special shows – Shahar Ka Sangram and Panchayat Ka Dangal featuring all the key election news from cities and panchayats
The channel will soon be bringing a slew of different shows to stay on top of all aspects of these elections. News18 Madhya Pradesh/ Chhattisgarh will be giving the people of Madhya Pradesh one of the most credible and powerful platform to speak up their minds and issues during elections through its special show Char ki Chaupal and will also be launching its election special flagship show Kehta Hai Voter to know public moods/ issues from different Panchayats and Nigams wards
Stay tuned to News18 Madhya Pradesh/ Chhattisgarh for more updates
