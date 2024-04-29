News18 Network mega exclusive with PM Narendra Modi to telecast on April 29

In conversation with Network18’s editor-in-chief Rahul Joshi, News18 Lokmat’s Vilas Bade, and News18 Kannada's Hariprasad, the Prime Minister discusses BJP's roadmap to its '400 paar' goal, elaborating on what 'Modi ki Guarantee' really means for the country. The interview also explores the prime minister’s views on the congress manifesto, wealth redistribution and inheritance tax, among other issues including BJP’s likely performance.