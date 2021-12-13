News18 Network wins big at the Asian Television Awards 2021

It is noteworthy that CNN-News18’s Zakka Jacob was adjudged as the Best News Presenter in 2016 and 2018.

Further, ‘Byju’s Young Genius’ won the award for the Best Children’s Programme for News18 India. A News18 Initiative, Byju’s Young Genius is a show with a mission to discover young prodigies from across India, who have the potential to become our future geniuses.