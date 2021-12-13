News18 Network wins big at the Asian Television Awards 2021

News18 is the only Indian News Network to win this year.
News18 Network, India’s largest news conglomerate, has made a clean sweep at the recently concluded Asian Television Awards 2021. The network has bagged the highest tally for any Indian network on the platform.
Continuing to break records, CNN-News18 is the only Indian English News Channel to win this year. Anand Narasimhan won the award for Best Current Affairs Presenter. Known for his straightforward and sharp demeanor, Anand has carved a strong position in the English news genre.
It is noteworthy that CNN-News18’s Zakka Jacob was adjudged as the Best News Presenter in 2016 and 2018.
Further, ‘Byju’s Young Genius’ won the award for the Best Children’s Programme for News18 India. A News18 Initiative, Byju’s Young Genius is a show with a mission to discover young prodigies from across India, who have the potential to become our future geniuses.
Commenting on the achievement, Rajen Garabadu, Chief Executive Producer, News18 Network said, “The recognition at a prestigious forum like Asian Television Awards is a testament to the network’s continued commitment to creating original content with new styles of presentation. Our talented team is passionate about creating fresh and engaging formats and the awards are a tribute to their relentless spirit to bring the best for the viewers.”
Asian Television Awards are one of the most eminent events of the Asian TV industry. Instituted in 1996, the awards recognize excellence in the areas of programming, production, and performance. Spanning over 50 categories, an expert panel of over 60 judges across the region screens the nominated entries.
(We got this information in a press release).