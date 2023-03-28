News18 Network's 'Rising India’ summit and Poonawalla Fincorp to celebrate the unstoppable spirit of India and honour real-life heroes

Avinash Kaul, CEO, Network18, commented, “News18 Network is a proud chronicler of India’s rise as a prosperous nation. We engage with 69 crore+ Indians every month with news and conversations that can help show the way to a brighter future. News18's flagship initiative Rising India has established itself as one of most anticipated thought leadership forums in India. It is my privilege to announce that this year, Rising India will be even more special. We will celebrate 20 unsung Indians from various disciplines who work selflessly to improve the lives of people around them. We are calling them 'Real Heroes'. I am delighted that Poonawalla Fincorp is partnering with us for this initiative. I am excited that our viewers will witness the journey of some amazing Indians and hear from some of the top leaders in politics, industry, entertainment, and sports."