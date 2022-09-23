Every state is blessed with businesspersons who rise beyond personal success and engage in welfare initiatives for the mass. Such rare personalities are found across industries, and News18 Odia presents the biggest platform to highlight their contributions. The leading regional news channel has announced News18 Odia Atmanirbhar Odisha – Odisha Business Leadership Awards 2022, its inaugural initiative of felicitating and recognising such changemakers who have worked dedicatedly for the upliftment and betterment of Odisha. The grand celebration will be held at Mayfair Convention, Bhubaneshwar on 25th September 2022, from 5 PM onwards, along with a live telecast on News18 Odia.