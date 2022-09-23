The event will be graced by chief guest Shri Bishweswar Tudu – Minister of Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs, Government of India
Every state is blessed with businesspersons who rise beyond personal success and engage in welfare initiatives for the mass. Such rare personalities are found across industries, and News18 Odia presents the biggest platform to highlight their contributions. The leading regional news channel has announced News18 Odia Atmanirbhar Odisha – Odisha Business Leadership Awards 2022, its inaugural initiative of felicitating and recognising such changemakers who have worked dedicatedly for the upliftment and betterment of Odisha. The grand celebration will be held at Mayfair Convention, Bhubaneshwar on 25th September 2022, from 5 PM onwards, along with a live telecast on News18 Odia.
The extraordinary event will witness some of the magnificent names from across industries. The event will be graced by chief guest Shri Bishweswar Tudu – Minister of Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs, Government of India, and Pratap Keshari Deb, Minister of Industries, MSME and Energy, Govt. of Odisha, as Guest of Honour. The eminent guests for the event will be Dr Sujata R Karthikeyan- Commissioner cum Secretary, Mission Shakti Department; Manoj Kumar Mishra, Secretary, Electronics and Information Technology Department, Government of Odisha; Manas Panda, Director, STPI (Software Technology Park of India); and Debasish Jena, Registrar, IIIT, Bhubaneswar.
Atmanirbhar Odisha is the cumulative effort of the editorial team of News18 Odia. Conducting a rigorous selection process to shortlist the best profiles out of numerous nominations, the team has selected awardees who have made their mark across various industries.
This gala ceremony is co-powered by Reliance Industries Ltd and Start-up Odisha and is highly appreciated by the state government. The Electronic & Information Technology Department, Government of Odisha, Jindal Steel and Power, and Odisha Computer Application Centre are the special partners for this event, exclusively supported by Apogee Mattress and NALCO – National Aluminium Company Limited.
Witness the best of business minds together with News18 Odia – Atmanirbhar Odisha – Odisha Business Leadership Awards 2022, live from Mayfair Convention, Bhubaneshwar on 25th September from 5 pm onwards, exclusively on News18 Odia.
