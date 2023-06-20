News18 Odia presents a live broadcast and exclusive documentaries for Rath Yatra 2023

Immerse yourself in the grandeur of Rath Yatra 2023 with News18 Odia's live coverage and compelling documentaries, showcasing the cultural heritage of Odisha.
Rath Yatra, a festival that symbolizes unity, brotherhood, and peace, holds a special place in the hearts of the people of Odisha. It is a grand celebration that commemorates the journey of Lord Jagannath from his temple in Puri to his aunt's shrine in Gundicha Temple. With deep roots in Odisha's cultural identity, this festival has been cherished and celebrated for centuries. News18 Odia, the leading news channel in the region, is thrilled to announce its new initiative to bring an unforgettable experience to its viewers by broadcasting the Rath Yatra live from various locations in Odisha on the 20th of June.
In addition to the live coverage from Puri, News18 Odia will broadcast the Rath Yatra celebrations from different locations across Odisha. Viewers can look forward to live-streaming from Keonjhar, Koraput, Dhenkanal, Sonpur - Patali Shreekhetra, Nilagiri, Kendrapada, and Baripada, where the grand event is celebrated with utmost devotion and rich traditions. To ensure maximum accessibility, the channel will also provide live streaming of the Rath Yatra rituals on the News18 Odia Facebook and YouTube platforms.
To enhance the viewers' understanding and appreciation of the festival, News18 Odia presents a special attraction - seven unique documentaries that delve into the lesser-known stories of the temple, Rath Yatra, and Shree Jagannath culture. These riveting documentaries will be screened from June 21 to June 27, offering a deeper insight into the spiritual significance and historical facets of Rath Yatra. The channel has assembled a team of eminent scholars, researchers, and historians, who have dedicated their expertise to craft these engrossing documentaries, ensuring a truly immersive experience for the viewers.
News18 Odia invites all its viewers to tune in to News18 Odia and its digital platform, https://odia.news18.com/, from the 20th of June to the 1st of July to witness the most comprehensive coverage of the Rath Yatra. The channel's commitment to delivering factual and interesting content will provide an unparalleled experience to viewers across Odisha and beyond.
News18 Odia gratefully acknowledges the support of its sponsors for making this initiative possible. The Rath Yatra coverage is powered by Reliance Industries Ltd, while Bharat Massala is the special partner. The associate sponsors for this event are Rithvika Gold and Diamonds, Prime Agro, Ganesh Institute of Engineering & Technology, and Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan. News18 Odia recognizes the significance of this auspicious occasion and is committed to providing an immersive and comprehensive experience for its audience.
Catch the exclusive Rathyatra coverage and program on News18 Odia by tuning in from June 20th to July 1st.
