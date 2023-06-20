News18 Odia presents a live broadcast and exclusive documentaries for Rath Yatra 2023

Rath Yatra, a festival that symbolizes unity, brotherhood, and peace, holds a special place in the hearts of the people of Odisha. It is a grand celebration that commemorates the journey of Lord Jagannath from his temple in Puri to his aunt's shrine in Gundicha Temple. With deep roots in Odisha's cultural identity, this festival has been cherished and celebrated for centuries. News18 Odia, the leading news channel in the region, is thrilled to announce its new initiative to bring an unforgettable experience to its viewers by broadcasting the Rath Yatra live from various locations in Odisha on the 20th of June.