News18 PHH to host ‘Rising Punjab 2021’ on Dec 9

With a focus on political agendas, the endeavor of the conclave is to congregate the who’s who from across political parties active in Punjab, to share their vision for the states. The programming offering has a clear intent to enable a platform where top voices of the State will express views, debate rationally and provide solutions, that will lead to betterment of the States. The day promised to offer rip-roaring and edge-of-the-seat moments, that will ensure audiences stay glued to News18 PHH from 10 am to 8.30 pm on December 9, 2021.