News18 Punjab /Haryana /Himachal gears up for Punjab elections with “Akhada 2022”

Launching this Independence day, a special line-up of election-oriented programmes
Elections in Punjab in early 2022 will be a multicornered and high octane electoral battle with all major political parties in the state going all out to win the mandate to govern for the next 5 years.
News18 PHH plans to bring the most exhaustive and comprehensive coverage of these elections branded - Akhada 2022 – which will include a variety of shows, debate and discussions and will bring together top newsmakers from across the leading political parties. Supported by a team of experienced anchors, on-ground reporters and eminent experts, News18 PHH will offer viewers unmatched coverage of these crucial state elections.
The channel’s coverage of the elections will launch on Independence Day, 15th of August with a 3-hour special called Akhada 2022. This will be followed later in the week by 4 new shows - Satta Ke 7 Formulae which will showcase seven major issues of each constituency, Ran-Neeti with Rajneta which will feature a constituency wise profile of leaders, Ticket ki Takkar will do overall profiling of each seat along with possible contenders from each party for that constituency & Chunaavi Swaad which will be a travel based show wherein anchor / reporter will move across the State and will gauge the mood of the voters.
News18 PHH has also planned to organize e- Agenda Punjab which will bring different political parties and leaders from Punjab to discuss and debate the issues, strategies and the evolving political situation with respect to the elections in 2022. The Agenda series, from News18 Network - India’s No. 1 News Network, has become established as the most definitive platform that brings a ringside view of the thinking shaping political strategy in the lead- up to elections. Agenda Punjab promises to be a high impact news event, and host substantive and impactful discussions.
Tune-in on 15th August’21 at 6 pm for an exclusive curtain raiser of “Akhada 2022” and on 18th Aug’21 at 12 noon for e-Agenda Punjab** only on News18 Punjab /Haryana / Himachal.
