News18 Punjab /Haryana /Himachal gears up for Punjab elections with “Akhada 2022”

The channel’s coverage of the elections will launch on Independence Day, 15th of August with a 3-hour special called Akhada 2022. This will be followed later in the week by 4 new shows - Satta Ke 7 Formulae which will showcase seven major issues of each constituency, Ran-Neeti with Rajneta which will feature a constituency wise profile of leaders, Ticket ki Takkar will do overall profiling of each seat along with possible contenders from each party for that constituency & Chunaavi Swaad which will be a travel based show wherein anchor / reporter will move across the State and will gauge the mood of the voters.