News18 Punjab launches ‘’Voter Bolda Hai’ Contest to capture pulse of voters

Elections are largely about people and it is thus important that the voice of people is heard; News18 Punjab has given the people of Punjab one of the most credible and powerful platform to speak up their minds and issues during elections ‘Voter Bolda Hai’
The 15 days contest will ask viewers from different constituencies to raise their opinion by giving a missed call and selected viewers will then get a chance to feature on News18 Punjab to talk about the key issues that they think are most critical in these elections. The best entry everyday will be gratified with a smart phone
To make it further impactful the campaign also has election special vehicle that will travel across every nook and corner of Punjab asking honest opinions of voters and featuring ground level issues that will determine their choice in the forthcoming elections. The van also has a ‘Muddeyan Di Peti’ in which people can drop in the issues that matter to them to be put across. News18 Punjab strives to echo the voice of the people and uncover elections insights.
The contest will be LIVE till 19th Feb22 Keep watching the fastest & most accurate Punjab election updates on News18 Punjab/Haryana/Himachal.
(We got this information in a press release).