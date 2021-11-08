News18 Rajasthan launches “Khel Se Kholo Kismat”

A special initiative with an aim to strengthen the sporting infrastructure and facilities of Rajasthan.
Rajasthan has produced some of the best athletes like Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Krishna Poonia, Apurvi Chandela and Devendra Jhajharia who have represented India at global meets. However lack of proper sporting infrastructure and facilities has contributed to lack of more sporting talents and sports in the state. Recently state Sports Ministry has announced many initiatives to overcome these challenges and transform the sports ecosystem. To give further momentum to the government’s initiative and to contribute to making Rajasthan a sporting powerhouse, News18 Rajasthan has launched a special campaign “Khel Se Kholo Kismat”.
News18 Rajasthan will identify four major regions in the state that have abundant talent but lack in sporting facilities across different levels – schools, colleges, Govt. facilities or even traditional sports facilities like akhadas. The channel will do special shows and stories from these regions highlighting the issue as well as interviews with the concerned leaders and other important members of the administration.
The campaign will be launched today at 2 PM on News18 Rajasthan. The launch will be graced by the presence of Ashok Chandana, Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Rajasthan; Krishna Pooniya, Olympian and Congress MLA; Avani Lekhra, Tokyo Paralympics gold medalist; Devendra Jhajhariya, Paralympics double gold medalist; Raju Lal Chaudhary, Asian Games medalist and Krishna Nagar, Tokyo Paralympics gold medalist.
Tune in to News18 Rajasthan today at 2 PM for the launch of the campaign “Khel Se Kholo Kismat”.
(We got this information in a press release).