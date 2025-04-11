News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2025 outlines roadmap for Innovation, Trade and Global Influence

News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2025 was held in New Delhi to discuss the role of India’s youth in shaping the country’s future. Themed ‘Youthful Aspirations: Dream Big, Achieve More, Rise Together’, the event focused on India’s development goals for 2047. It featured speakers from politics, business, and the arts, along with global experts, to address challenges and opportunities in building a developed India.

Advertisment

The event featured national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Minister of Railways, Electronics & IT and I&B Ashwini Vaishnaw, among others. Their presence underscored the government’s commitment to youth-focused governance and long-term development.

In his keynote address, PM Narendra Modi emphasised the need for performance-oriented policies that prioritise development over delay and said, “The Waqf Amendment Bill ensures true social justice, ending appeasement and protecting Pasmanda Muslims from land mafias. In our first 100 days, we've delivered tax relief for youth, reforms in space, nuclear, and gig sectors, and launched WAVES to boost creativity. India cannot afford delays, our progress must be driven by performance.”

Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, addressed concerns over electoral delimitation and national integration in a Q&A with Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi. He said, “I want to reassure our southern states that the delimitation process will be fair and proportionate. The opposition is creating fear to divert attention from its own failures. Our revised Waqf Act promotes transparency and protects the rights of the poor, particularly Muslim women. The idea of ‘One Nation, One Election’ is rooted in efficiency and unity, values our youth must uproot politics of appeasement.”

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal commented on India’s approach to global trade. “We remain committed to fair and balanced trade relationships. While the US tariff move was unexpected, we are actively engaged in dialogue and remain optimistic. India is opening new avenues for exporters and is prepared to act decisively against unfair practices. Our trade policies, guided by the ‘India First’ principle, reflect growing strategic maturity,” he said.

Highlighting India’s evolving foreign policy landscape, Union Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar said, “We see opportunities even amid global uncertainties. India engages early and strategically, and we are working towards key trade deals with partners in the US and Europe. From the Gulf region to Latin America, our relationships are expanding. The global community increasingly acknowledges Pakistan’s role in terrorism, and India stands firm in defending its national interests.”

Economist and Columbia University professor Jeffrey D. Sachs offered a nuanced perspective. “India is in a unique position; it must remain independent and avoid becoming entangled in geopolitical power plays. While some nations risk autocratic trends, India’s democratic institutions remain strong and resilient. With its scale, talent, and resolve, India is poised to become the world’s second-largest economy, not by imitation, but on its own terms,” he said.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & IT, outlined India’s strides in technology and manufacturing. He said, “We are witnessing rapid growth, 17% in manufacturing, 20% in exports, and the creation of 2.5 million jobs. This year, we will see India’s first indigenous semiconductor chip. In AI, India has the talent and vision to lead. Our approach is not just timely, but responsible, anchored in fairness and long-term innovation.”

Emphasising accountability and road safety Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said, “The rules apply to everyone, including myself. When my vehicle was fined on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, I paid the penalty. Fines are meant to instil discipline, not generate revenue. We’re working to reduce toll burdens and cut road accidents by 50% through better engineering, helmet use, and inclusive infrastructure. Real progress comes from a sense of shared responsibility.”

The summit also featured a line-up of global and national thought leaders, including Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud, former Chief Justice of India; Scott Kelly, Former NASA Astronaut and Retired US Navy Captain; Aravind Srinivas, Co-Founder and CEO of Perplexity AI; Abhinav Bindra, Olympic gold medallist and Founder of the Abhinav Bindra Foundation; Børge Brende, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum; and renowned actors Sunny Deol and Kajol, which added to the cross-sectoral appeal of the event.