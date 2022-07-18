News18 "Rising Chhattisgarh" leadership Summit to be held on July 18

News18 Network is all set to organize its next RISING event in Chhattisgarh on the 18th of July. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Shri Bhupesh Baghel will embrace the event as the Chief Guest which will be focused on how the clarion call given by the current state government of Garbho Naya Chhattisgarh has inspired grass-root level change and development. The Chhattisgarh CM will speak extensively on how the government intends to take the state forward and help the gains of progress reach all sections of society.