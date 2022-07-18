News18 "Rising Chhattisgarh" leadership Summit to be held on July 18

Tune in to Rising Chhattisgarh on News18 MP CG on July 18 starting 2.30 pm onwards
News18 Network is all set to organize its next RISING event in Chhattisgarh on the 18th of July. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Shri Bhupesh Baghel will embrace the event as the Chief Guest which will be focused on how the clarion call given by the current state government of Garbho Naya Chhattisgarh has inspired grass-root level change and development. The Chhattisgarh CM will speak extensively on how the government intends to take the state forward and help the gains of progress reach all sections of society.
The event will also see participation from the top ministers from the government as well as top opposition leaders including Forest, Transport, Law and Environment Minister - Mohd. Akbar, School Education and Cooperation Minister - Premsai Singh Tekam, Urban Administration Minister - Shiv Dahria, Excise and Industry Minister - Kawasi Lakhma, Agriculture and Water Resources Minister - Ravindra Choubey, Higher Education, Youth and Sports Minister - Umesh Patel, Food and Culture Minister - Amarjit Bhagat and Women and Child Development Minister - Anila Bhediya along with Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik.
Eminent personalities from different fields including renowned film artist Brijendra Kala, and TV and film actress Lekha Prajapati will also attend the event.
The Summit will aim to discuss threadbare key priorities in front of the state through an open and free dialogue with all stakeholders key to the development of Chhattisgarh.
