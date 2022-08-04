News18 "Rising Madhya Pradesh" – the leadership Summit to be organized on August 7

Tune in to Rising Madhya Pradesh on News18 MP/CG on August 7 starting 1.25 PM onwards.
NEWS 18 has been at the forefront of driving the discourse on development across the country for many years. An integral part of this effort has been the thought leadership RISING series that it organizes in various states. This platform hosts the biggest names from governance, politics and other strata of society in a substantive discussion on key challenges faced by a region and the roadmap for the future.
News18 Network is all set to organize its next RISING event in Madhya Pradesh on the 7th of August. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan will embrace the event as the Chief Guest and will speak extensively on how the government intends to take the state forward and help the gains of progress reach all sections of society.
Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, Shri Narendera Singh Tomar will also be part of the event to discuss pressing issues related to farmers.
The event will also see participation from the top ministers from the government including Minister of Housing and Urban Development- Bhupendra Singh, Public Service Management Minister- Arvind Singh Bhadoria, Minister of Science and Technology- Om Prakash Saklecha, Minister of Water Resources- Tulsi Silawat, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries- Prahalad Patel, Minister of Culture- Usha Thakur along with Leader of Opposition- Kamal Nath.
Eminent personalities from different fields including renowned TV and film actor Annu Kapoor and film artist Aditi Pohankar and famous singer Rupali Jagga will also attend the event.
The Summit will aim to discuss threadbare key priorities in front of the state through an open and free dialogue with all stakeholders’ key to the development of Madhya Pradesh.
(We got this information in a press release).