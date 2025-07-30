News18 SheShakti 2025 expands to Mumbai to spotlight women leader

Lions International and News18 are bringing back SheShakti in 2025 for its third edition. For the first time, the event will expand regionally, starting in Mumbai on July 31, followed by the main event in Delhi on August 21. The theme for this year is “From Breaking Barriers to Building Bharat,” focusing on the role of women in shaping a stronger and more inclusive India.

News18 SheShakti 2025, in partnership with Lions Clubs International, will feature women from various fields sharing their experiences and views. The event aims to encourage discussions and highlight the role of women in shaping the future.

The Mumbai edition of SheShakti 2025 will focus on the role of women in building Bharat, with an emphasis on contributions from Maharashtra. It will highlight how women in the state are working in areas like innovation, policy, entrepreneurship, entertainment, and social change.

The summit will feature an array of policymakers, women leaders, and change-makers representing excellence across government, business, arts, sports, media, and diplomacy. Key figures include Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra; Sujata Saunik, IAS (Retd.), Former Chief Secretary, Maharashtra; Ashwini Bhide, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, MD, Mumbai Metro Corporation and Sunaina Tomar, Additional Chief Secretary, Higher and Technical Education, Government of Gujarat. The presence of international dignitaries like H.E. Ambassador Chavanart Thangsumphant, Thailand Ambassador to India, and Mateja Vodeb Ghosh, Slovenian Ambassador to India, will add a global perspective to the discussions.

From the business and entrepreneurial sectors, leaders such as Naiyya Saggi, founder and CEO of Edition; Priyanka Salot, co-founder of The Sleep Company; Harsha Mundhada, partner at Inflexor Ventures; Priti Rathi Gupta, founder of LXME; Chitralekha Patil, managing trustee of CFTI and director at PNP Group of Companies; Laxmi Iyer, group president – investments at Bajaj Finserv; Dr. Neerja Birla, founder and chairperson of Aditya Birla Education Trust; and Roshi Jain, senior fund manager - equities, HDFC Mutual Fund will be part of the event. The summit will further showcase talents from entertainment, sports, and media, including actors Nimrat Kaur, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Renuka Shahane; RJ Malishka (Red FM), RJ Stutee (Fever FM) and RJ Archana (Radio City); as well as Olympian Anjali Bhagwat and para-badminton champion Manasi Joshi. Savitri Bai Phule Awardee Sarita Sonawale will also contribute her voice on advocacy and championing social causes. This dynamic gathering will highlight the collective power and vision of women leaders shaping Bharat’s future.

Elaborating on the upcoming Mumbai edition Puneet Singhvi, chief strategy officer - Network18 Group said, “With the first-ever regional chapter of News18 SheShakti 2025, we celebrate the unstoppable courage, dedication, and brilliance of women who are building Maharashtra, and India’s future. Network18 is honoured to amplify their voices, champion their vision, and encourage the next generation to dare, dream, and do more.”

Avinash Kaul, CEO - Network18 (broadcast ) and MD, A+E Networks I TV18 added, “We are proud to host the third edition of SheShakti 2025, beginning this year with the inaugural Mumbai chapter. Under the theme ‘From Breaking Barriers to Building Bharat,’ we celebrate India’s women leaders and changemakers, bringing together iconic women from diverse fields and age groups to share their stories and achievements. With the regional expansion of SheShakti 2025, Network18 shines a spotlight on the remarkable women who are shaping the future of Maharashtra and driving the nation forward.”c

