News18 SheShakti gears up for a grand finale in Delhi

With the successful inaugural Mumbai edition, News18 is set to host the grand finale of the Lions International presents News18 SheShakti 2025 on August 21st, in New Delhi. The theme of the 2025 Grand Finale, "From Breaking Barriers to Building Bharat," carries forward the momentum from the first-ever regional edition to the national stage, spotlighting women’s leadership in shaping India’s global vision.

Over the years, SheShakti has become a platform that shines a spotlight on women who are building the nation across various sectors. It has brought together powerful women to share the stage, engage in meaningful dialogues, break traditional role barriers, and shape their fields with a more inclusive approach.

The distinguished lineup of speakers, adding depth and diversity to the conversations, will include Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister, Delhi; Smriti Irani, Former Cabinet Minister & Founder of The Alliance for Global Good; Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India; Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA), GoI and Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman & MD, Tractors and Farm Equipment.