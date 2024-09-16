News18 SheShakti highlights women driving India's transformation

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The event will be broadcast live today on News18.com and CNN-News18’s YouTube and Facebook pages from 11 AM.
The 'News18 SheShakti' summit returns for its 2024 edition today in New Delhi, in partnership with Lions International. With the theme of, ‘Breaking Barriers’ the event aims to bring together women leaders from politics, art, social work, and several other fields, highlighting their remarkable contributions and leadership.
The 'Breaking Barriers' theme focuses on stories of overcoming challenges and excelling in various fields. The summit honours icons who are raising India's global profile and inspiring future women leaders.
The summit will feature a diverse array of policymakers, women leaders and changemakers such as Jagdeep Dhankhar (vice president of India), Justice D Y Chandrachud (chief justice of India), Radhikaraje Gaekwad (maharani of Erstwhile Princely State of Baroda), Shaheen Mistri (CEO, Teach For India), Shambhavi Choudhary (member of Lok Sabha), Bansuri Swaraj (member of Lok Sabha), Annapurni Subramaniam (director, Indian Institute of Astrophysics), Shefali Shah (actor), Rasika Dugal (actor), Pabiben Rabari (founder, pabiben.com), Nigar Shaji (project director for ISRO’s Aditya mission), Justice Indu Malhotra (retired judge, senior counsel - Supreme Court of India), Lakshmi M Puri (former UN assistant secretary general and ambassador of India), Ruchira Kamboj (former Indian ambassador to UN), Suman Nalwa (DCP and PRO Delhi Police), Avani Lekhara (two time Paralympic champion), Kirron Kher (actor and former MP), Sikandar Kher (actor), Padma Bhushan Usha Uthup (singer) and Bhumi Pednekar (actor).
Elaborating on the upcoming event, Puneet Singhvi, CEO- digital and president – corporate strategy, Network18 said, "Building on the success of SheShakti’s first edition, we are raising the bar this year with our motto - Elevate, Empower, Inspire. This year’s lineup is truly inspiring, with women icons from across fields, age groups coming together to share their stories and celebrate their achievements. As the country’s largest news network, we are committed to showcasing remarkable journeys, fostering meaningful dialogues, and inspiring next generations to break barriers and pursue excellence.”
Avinash Kaul, CEO - Network18 (broadcast) and managing director A+E Networks I TV18 added, “India is at a pivotal moment, where women are not just breaking barriers but excelling in areas once considered off-limits. At Network18, we see it as our responsibility to celebrate and spotlight the achievements of these trailblazers. By highlighting their stories, we set the stage for meaningful dialogue and inspiration, paving the way for a more inclusive and progressive society.”
News18 SheShakti honours women who have broken barriers and achieved their goals. It highlights the cultural and economic contributions of women and emphasises the importance of gender diversity and inclusion in strengthening India.
