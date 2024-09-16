News18 SheShakti highlights women driving India's transformation

Elaborating on the upcoming event, Puneet Singhvi, CEO- digital and president – corporate strategy, Network18 said, "Building on the success of SheShakti’s first edition, we are raising the bar this year with our motto - Elevate, Empower, Inspire. This year’s lineup is truly inspiring, with women icons from across fields, age groups coming together to share their stories and celebrate their achievements. As the country’s largest news network, we are committed to showcasing remarkable journeys, fostering meaningful dialogues, and inspiring next generations to break barriers and pursue excellence.”

Avinash Kaul, CEO - Network18 (broadcast) and managing director A+E Networks I TV18 added, “India is at a pivotal moment, where women are not just breaking barriers but excelling in areas once considered off-limits. At Network18, we see it as our responsibility to celebrate and spotlight the achievements of these trailblazers. By highlighting their stories, we set the stage for meaningful dialogue and inspiration, paving the way for a more inclusive and progressive society.”