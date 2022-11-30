News18 Showreel concludes on a high note

The fourth panel witnessed Anupam Kher and Sikandar Kher's father-son banter on the variety of roles they have portrayed and their bond in personal life, including the one they share with Kirron Kher. Next in the house was Subhash Ghai, the showman of Bollywood who arrived with the aim of becoming an actor but instead became a film producer and director, expressing his thoughts on today's movies and OTT content. The versatile actors' panel of Vijay Verma, Shefali Shah, and Ashwini Iyer then shared their experiences working on some of their successful projects. The singers' family panel featured Shankar Mahadevan and his sons Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan, who spoke about their bond and the importance of singing in their lives.