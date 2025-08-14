News18 Tamil Nadu goes break-free during prime time

News18 Tamil Nadu will run break-free from 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM during the morning prime-time hours. This allows viewers to stay updated with the day’s top headlines without interruptions.

The Break-Free band provides uninterrupted content for viewers and benefits advertisers through higher viewer retention. With no ad breaks from 7–10 AM, brands advertising immediately after this period gain better visibility, as audience attention is at its peak. Ads aired after prime time receive higher impact and recall due to the engaged, uninterrupted audience.

This initiative allows brands to reach audiences when viewership is highest, improving attention and brand recognition. It enhances both the viewer experience and brand visibility.

In addition to this format, News18 Tamil Nadu airs a weekly podcast, "Disco with KS", the first of its kind among Tamil news channels. Hosted by Karthigaichelvan, Editor of News18 Tamil Nadu, the show features in-depth conversations with bureaucrats, industrial leaders, and young achievers, aimed at youth and young minds across the state and beyond. Each episode garners over 1 lakh views, with at least 10 short videos per episode that consistently go viral, reaching over 3 million views on social media. Notably, 25% of the viewership comes from the Tamil diaspora, reflecting the show’s appeal.

Another compelling segment is "Decode–The World Unfiltered", which unpacks national and global events with clear explanations and deeper context behind the headlines.

