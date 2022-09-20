News18 Tamil Nadu to air MK Stalin’s first interview as Chief Minister

The interview, to be conducted by News18 Tamil Nadu’s Editor Karthigaichelvan, will go live on News18 Tamil Nadu at 8 am on 20th September 2022.
Tamil Nadu’s leading news broadcaster News18 TN will air the first-ever interview of Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday, September 20th. The CM’s exclusive one-on-one conversation with Karthigaichelvan S, Editor, News18 Tamil Nadu, will go on air at 8 am.
The interview, which promises to be explosive in nature, will touch upon a range of contemporary issues concerning the state such as the opposition alliance, BJP, and the odds of him being a king or kingmaker in the 2024 general elections. This is MK Stalin’s first-ever interview with a media house since becoming Tamil Nadu chief minister on 7 May 2021.
The much-anticipated interview will summarise a range of political concerns including his estimation about DMK’s performance in the upcoming polls and his increasing interest in an alliance with Congress. The chief minister may also share his thoughts on possibilities after the general election of 2024.
Moderating the interview will be the new editor of News18 Tamil Nadu, Karthigaichelvan S. The ace journalist had recently joined News18 Tamil Nadu as the editor. With a career spanning more than 25 years, Karthigaichelvan S understands the pulse of Tamil politics.
Tune in to News18 Tamil Nadu on September 20th at 8 am to witness this exclusive and intense conversation between CM MK Stalin and news editor Karthigaichelvan. The interview will also be available on www.Tamil.News18.com and News18 Tamil Nadu’s social media websites.
(We got this information in a press release).