News18 Urdu launches a special debate show - ‘JK KHAAS’

News18 Urdu has always believed in raising and addressing issues that are affecting people and are often overlooked. The channel believes it is important that the voice of the people is heard and has given the people of Jammu & Kashmir a credible and powerful platform to bring to fore issues faced by them on its new show, ‘JK Khaas’.
The day-to-day issues faced by people like water scarcity, drinking water standards, sanitation etc. are highlighted through exclusive reports & stories, and will be addressed in the show in the form of a constructive debate among government officials and prominent leaders. The programme is designed to attempt to discuss and arrive at possible solutions to problems faced by people in J&K in their daily life.
