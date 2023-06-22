News18 Uttar Pradesh / Uttarakhand launches its new initiative 'Mission Safai'

The channel urges people to treat their surroundings with the same care and cleanliness as they do their own homes.
News18 Uttar Pradesh / Uttarakhand, has always been dedicated to addressing critical issues that impact the region and its people. In alignment with its core values, the channel is thrilled to announce the launch of "Mission Safai," a special campaign aimed at achieving cleaner and better surroundings for Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
A fundamental aspect of "Mission Safai" is recognizing that waste and trash management is the responsibility of individuals themselves. News18 emphasizes the importance of not littering and instead properly disposing of waste. The channel urges people to treat their surroundings with the same care and cleanliness as they do their own homes. By adopting responsible waste management practices, citizens can contribute significantly to creating a cleaner and healthier environment.
"Mission Safai" recognizes that a clean environment is not only crucial for individual well-being but also contributes to the overall development of a society. By addressing the issue of sanitation and cleanliness, the campaign aims to uplift the living conditions of the people and create a sustainable and healthier future for Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
News18’s team is dedicated towards driving a positive change through "Mission Safai" and is committed to providing comprehensive coverage of the campaign's progress, highlighting success stories, and showcasing the collective efforts of citizens and authorities.
We got this information from press release