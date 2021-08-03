News18 Uttar Pradesh/ Uttarakhand launches special programming on first anniversary of Ram Mandir’s groundbreaking ceremony

As this historic event completes one year, News18 Uttar Pradesh / Uttarakhand has planned a special programming to give viewers unparalleled access.
On 5th Aug 2020, the prayers of millions were answered with the laying of the foundation stone for the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. As this historic event completes one year, News18 Uttar Pradesh / Uttarakhand has planned a special programming to give viewers unparalleled access and insights into the developments made in the construction of Ram Mandir so far.
The comprehensive programming includes shows on the history of Ayodhya, updates on construction of temple and various announcements made by the state government in past one year in the context of temple and Ayodhya. There will be a special show on PM Narendra Modi’s and UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Ram Pratigya and their vision for the overall development of Ram Nagri.
Tune-in to special programming from 3rd August to 5th August at 9:30 pm daily.
