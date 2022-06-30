News18 Uttar Pradesh/ Uttarakhand presents ‘Sarkaar ke 100 Din’

Special series on completion of 100 days of governance in UttarPradesh & Uttarakhand.
On 25th March’22, Yogi Adityanath created history as he was sworn in for the second time as Chief Minister of UttarPradesh and on 23rd March’22 Pushkar Singh Dhami took oath as Uttarakhand’s CM. The government of both the states will be completing their first 100 days of tenure soon.
News18 Uttar Pradesh/ Uttarakhand has designed ‘Sarkaar Ke 100 Din’ a series of special shows analyzing the first 100 days of each government. The shows will give a glance on the advancements on various projects so far and will present with an overall development report card of region.
Channel reporters shall travel across the region to capture public opinion and bring real time information on various schemes and projects from ground zero. Series will also highlight on the employment opportunities created by Yogi Government and what is in store for UttarPradesh and Uttarakhand in coming months.
Watch ‘Sarkaar Ke 100 Din’, from 30th June to 3rd July exclusively on News18 Uttar Pradesh/ Uttarakhand.
(We got this information in a press release).