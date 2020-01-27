News18 Uttar Pradesh –Uttarakhand’s rising Uttar Pradesh summit in Lucknow

The event will also be graced by the deputy chief ministers of the State – Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma along with Mahendra Nath Pandey, the union minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. Satish Mahana, minister of Infrastructure & Industrial Development, UP and Sidharth Nath Singh, minister of MSME, Investment & Export, Textile, Khadi & Gram Udyog, UP will discuss the need of bolstering development and employment in the state while Mohsin Raza, Minister for Minority Welfare, UP; Waris Pathan, Spokesperson, AIMIM and Acharya Pramod Krishnam, Congress will debate on the issues of the Muslim community in the state.