News18 Uttar Pradesh –Uttarakhand’s rising Uttar Pradesh summit in Lucknow

News18 Uttar Pradesh – Uttarakhand has announced second edition of Rising Uttar Pradesh - state’s biggest platform for insightful discussions ranging from politics to popular culture. Scheduled for 25th January in Lucknow, the flagship event will showcase the work and initiatives undertaken by the Yogi Government in this august gathering of the biggest newsmakers from across politics, corporate, entertainment and sports.
Yogi Adityanath, chief minister, Uttar Pradesh will be the chief guest at this grand event. The Hon’ble CM will speak on a host of issues – he will also unveil the refreshed look of News18 Uttar Pradesh – Uttarakhand, the state’s leading news channel. With cutting edge design, modern graphics and a compelling look and feel overall, the channel will aim to provide its viewers with a highly engaging and truly best in class experience.
The event will also be graced by the deputy chief ministers of the State – Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma along with Mahendra Nath Pandey, the union minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. Satish Mahana, minister of Infrastructure & Industrial Development, UP and Sidharth Nath Singh, minister of MSME, Investment & Export, Textile, Khadi & Gram Udyog, UP will discuss the need of bolstering development and employment in the state while Mohsin Raza, Minister for Minority Welfare, UP; Waris Pathan, Spokesperson, AIMIM and Acharya Pramod Krishnam, Congress will debate on the issues of the Muslim community in the state.
Apart from prominent politicians, stalwarts from corporate, sports and entertainment such as former cricketer R.P. Singh, leading actor Aparshakti Khurrana, Bhojpuri superstar and BJP MP Ravi Kishan, renowned actor Annu Kapoor, folk singer Malini Awasthi amongst others, will speak at the event.
With eminent personalities and insightful discussions focusing on relevant themes, Rising Uttar Pradesh is set to be the biggest platform that will discuss key issues pertaining to the overall development of the state.
(We got this information in a press release.)