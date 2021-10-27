News18 Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand goes in for a makeover

On the occasion of relaunch Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO, Hindi News, News18 Network said - In terms of our bouquet of regional Hindi news channel, News18 Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand is undoubtedly one of our critical products since it serves the most populous state of the country. Our endeavour with this change is to break the mould of how news has so far been served in the region and geniunely bring a world class viewing experience both in terms of content and the channel's packaging to the audiences in the region especially given that both Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are heading into elections. We are confident that the channel with be very well received in its news avatar which will further reinforce the channel's position as a thought leader in the state. Amish Devgan, Managing Editor (News18 Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh, & Rajasthan) said - We have always looked at News18 Uttar Pradesh/ Uttarakhand as the channel that sets the agenda for our competition to follow. It is with this thought process only that we have undertaken the re-packaging of the channel especially now as we head into the biggest ever state elections of this country. We will bring to our viewers the most advanced viewer experience in the region. Our viewers have always trusted us and depended on us and this change will only further strengthen our relationship with our viewers.