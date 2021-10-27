News18 Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand goes in for a makeover

The news channel has revamped its studios, introduced new GFX, refreshed packaging of all shows and is expanding its coverage for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
News18 Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand has donned a new premium look and fresh style of presentation as the 24/7 Hindi news channel plans to bring world class TV news experience to the regional audiences. The channel has revealed revamped studios, a new colour theme along with refreshed graphics and packaging for all its shows.
The revamped look went live on October 27 at 6 PM.
In the run up to upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, to be held early next year, the channel will also expand its political coverage by launching new properties around elections.
The new studio to be used for news presentation, interviews, debates and discussions, will have multiple set options along with stylized shooting angles, advance lighting, and a state of the art LED display wall for animations, graphics and multiple guest interaction windows as well as a touch screen to give a user driven experience and go into deeper analysis.
News18 Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand has a stellar team of journalists and news producers led by star anchor and managing editor Amish Devgan. The channel has planned special programming for the upcoming UP assembly elections as it strives to offer the most comprehensive coverage to its viewers. During its election coverage, the channel will not only host top politicians from across the spectrum but will also have elaborate ground reporting through its vast reporters’ network. A unique show that the channel has planned is Voter Ganga Kinare Wala that will cover upwards of 100 assembly seats situated along Ganga from Haridwar to Ballia. Another innovative show that is already on air is Chunavi Road Show, arguably the biggest show of its kind by any news channel that will cover 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. The channel undoubtedly is well placed to provide an unmatched coverage of the upcoming state elections both in terms of content as well as the overall viewer experience.
On the occasion of relaunch Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO, Hindi News, News18 Network said - In terms of our bouquet of regional Hindi news channel, News18 Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand is undoubtedly one of our critical products since it serves the most populous state of the country. Our endeavour with this change is to break the mould of how news has so far been served in the region and geniunely bring a world class viewing experience both in terms of content and the channel's packaging to the audiences in the region especially given that both Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are heading into elections. We are confident that the channel with be very well received in its news avatar which will further reinforce the channel's position as a thought leader in the state. Amish Devgan, Managing Editor (News18 Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh, & Rajasthan) said - We have always looked at News18 Uttar Pradesh/ Uttarakhand as the channel that sets the agenda for our competition to follow. It is with this thought process only that we have undertaken the re-packaging of the channel especially now as we head into the biggest ever state elections of this country. We will bring to our viewers the most advanced viewer experience in the region. Our viewers have always trusted us and depended on us and this change will only further strengthen our relationship with our viewers.
(We got this information in a press release).