News18 UttarPradesh/Uttarakhand launches special election van with ‘Shehar Shehar Chunavi Safar’ to capture the pulse of Voters

News18 UttarPradesh / Uttarakhand has kick-started an array of disruptive shows under the umbrella programming of Mahasangram 2022. In order to level up the political battle in the poll bound states and present to the viewers updates from ground zero, the channel has launched ‘Shehar Shehar Chunavi Safar’.
The show will have a branded vehicle travel across the length and breadth of the two states capturing the real sentiments of the voters and highlighting ground level issues that will drive their choice in the upcoming elections.
News18 Uttar Pradesh / Uttarakhand firmly believes that elections are all about people and their opinions hence the election special van has a ‘Muddon Ki Peti’ installed on it. The people all across the states will be able to share their issues in writing through this initiative.
Furthermore, these issues will be taken on-air by the channel in the show Shehar Shehar Chunavi Safar.
Through this special van News18 UttarPradesh/Uttarakhand has reiterated that the channel is the real voice of the states and has reinforced that election means News18.
Watch Shehar Shehar Chunavi Safar on News18 UttarPradesh/Uttarakhand daily at 6 pm and repeats at 9:30 am.
