News18's Annual Natkhat Kanha contest offers viewers a chance for a unique Janmashtami celebration

The contest received a lot of support and participation from the audience, both on the HSM channels and across various social media platforms.
Every year, India celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna with vibrant festivities. Devotees from across the nation immerse themselves in prayers and festivities, and News18, India’s No.1 news network, once again played a pivotal role in bringing the joyous spirit of this festival to life.
The 'Natkhat Kanha' Contest, a beloved tradition for News18 HSM Network, invited viewers to share heart-warming pictures of their children dressed as little Kanhas, echoing the playful spirit of Lord Krishna himself across its channels across the Hindi heartland, namely News18 Rajasthan, News18 Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh, News18 Bihar/Jharkhand, and News18 Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand.
The contest received a lot of support and participation from the audience, both on the HSM channels and across various social media platforms, reaching an estimated 35 million people. Thousands of participants shared adorable images of their children dressed as Lord Krishna. The participation of various schools for the region added to the excitement around the contest.
(We got this information in a press release).