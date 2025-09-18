News9 launches 'Duologue NXT' featuring women achievers

TV9 Network has launched Duologue NXT, a new edition of its original News9 series Duologue with Barun Das, now focusing on prominent women achievers. Presented by Radico Khaitan, Duologue NXT highlights the stories of women making significant strides in their fields and showcases their perspectives on growth, resilience, and success.

Hosted by Barun Das, MD & CEO of TV9 Network, the series builds on the legacy of Duologue, which has completed three seasons featuring notable personalities such as David Cameron, NR Narayana Murthy, Oliver Kahn, and Allu Arjun. The new format brings a fresh lens to conversations, spotlighting women leaders from diverse sectors including business, fashion, cinema, aviation, and more.

Duologue NXT aims to explore themes of ambition, perseverance, and the evolving role of women in shaping contemporary narratives.

Barun Das, commented: “Women must be at the forefront of change. Throughout my journey, I have had the privilege of meeting remarkable women achievers whose stories deserve to be shared with the world. By amplifying their voices, we aim to inspire not only millions of women but also men to break barriers and reach greater heights. ‘Duologue NXT’ is more than a dialogue; it is a movement championing women-led development, and I am proud to part of this transformative initiative,”

Amar Sinha, said: “At Radico Khaitan, we have always believed that true progress stems from diversity and inclusivity. Our partnership with Duologue NXT reflects this commitment, as it provides a platform that not only celebrates the voices of women achievers but also fuels a larger movement towards women-led growth in India.”



