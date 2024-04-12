News9 launches football talent hunt for under-14 boys and girls, titled 'Indian Tigers & Tigresses'

Commenting on this initiative, Barun Das, MD and CEO of TV9 Network said, “The News9 'Indian Tigers & Tigresses' initiative is a matter of great pride for us, as it takes football in a whole new direction in India. We envision a future where Indian footballers are given opportunities to be in the global spotlight akin to any of the major footballing nations in the West. This is also one of the pillars that need to be leveraged in India's ascendancy in the global head table. That starts by giving these players a level playing field, by making football a serious career option for these talented youngsters, and training them to be world-class players from a young age. This is not just about finding out what you are good at – it is about opening doors and lighting up thousands of dreams.”