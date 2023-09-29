News9 Live wraps up Season 01 of 'Duologue with Barun Das,' featuring Dr. Devi Shetty on World Heart Day

Engaging ‘Duologue’ yields out of box solutions for mitigating India’s healthcare challenge.
News9 Live, 24/7 digital exclusive news stream, has concluded its intellectually stimulating 'Duologue with Barun Das' Season 01 series with an unforgettable finale featuring Dr. Devi Shetty, on World Heart Day, September 29th, at 10 PM, accessible via connected TVs.
In a departure from conventional interview formats, ‘Duologue with Barun Das’ reveals an unseen facet of Dr. Shetty’s persona during a candid tête-à-tête with show’s host, Mr. Barun Das, the MD and CEO of TV9 Network. The Devi Shetty episode kicks off with a profound exploration of empathy to soon evolve into a thought-provoking discourse on the intricate calculus of happiness.
‘Duologue with Barun Das’ sets the tone to address India's heart health crisis with a focus on innovative solutions.
When the show host, Barun Das proposed the concept of incentivising fitness to stimulate the health sector, Dr. Devi Shetty responded in affirmation. He said, “India stands on the verge of an extraordinary achievement – the liberation of healthcare from affluence. This transformative objective is not a distant dream but an attainable reality within the next five years.”
Furthermore, the host leads the conversation transcending the physical aspects of heart health, delving into the emotional and mental well-being of individuals.
Reflecting on his experience, Dr. Devi Shetty said, “Duologue with Barun Das is one of the most memorable experiences in my life. I thoroughly enjoyed it.”
News9 Live's impressive undertaking for 'World Heart Day' includes a special programming initiative that focuses on heart health, emerging challenges, and cutting-edge technology diagnostics. All shows premiere via connected TVs and later YouTube. The special programming window on India’s first and only 24x7 digital English news service includes:
• The World Heart Day lineup kicks off with the ‘Heart Health Show’ at 11 AM.
• At 1 PM, ‘Heart Emerging Challenges’ takes centre stage.
• The day continues with a groundbreaking program at 6 PM and 9 PM, ‘Heart Technology-Diagnostics’.
(We got this information in a press release).