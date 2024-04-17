News9 Mediaverse lines up a fare of documentaries, stories and news to parse Lok Sabha Election 2024

Zooming out, ‘The World Votes – The Rise of the Right’ on News9 Plus takes a look at the big picture, as India along with 62 other countries goes in for an election in 2024. The documentary delves into the pivotal trends shaping these elections, notably the rise of authoritarian and populist right-wing leaders, in India, Europe and the United States. With insights from experts, including American sociologist Salvatore Babones and political scientist Yascha Mounk, the documentary explores the multifaceted dynamics surrounding leaders like Donald Trump, whose return to the White House could herald a seismic shift in global geopolitics. “Politics in all healthy democracies is cyclical … the wave reverses itself because people tire of incumbency”, says Babones in the documentary, about the right’s surging popularity. Back in India, the intersection of national identity and political mobilization takes centre stage, underscoring the profound influence of identity politics in shaping the 21st-century electorate.