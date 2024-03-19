News9 Plus launches subscription plans for diverse and engaging content

“News9 Plus is at the frontier of a much-needed paradigm shift in the news industry. Over-reliance on advertising revenue has brought this industry to a situation where the viability of the business is under pressure. Subscription as an added revenue source is a low-hanging fruit. We need to revive the habit where consumers subscribe for premium content. The news industry will thereby be able to tap into India’s biggest strength, the consuming middle class, through direct commerce”, said Barun Das, MD and CEO of TV9 Network.