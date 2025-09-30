NewsDrum celebrates its third anniversary

Independent news platform NewsDrum, owned by the BMI Group of Publications, recently celebrated its third anniversary.

Speaking on the milestone, NewsDrum editor-in-chief Niraj Sharma mentioned that adhering to strict editorial standards has fostered both trust and influence.

“We are among the few news outlets in India that categorically reject toxicity and afford equal weight to all perspectives. We do not tolerate targeting individuals or communities, mudslinging or slander. Upholding these principles has earned us our readers’ confidence,” he said.

NewsDrum also claims that its reports have been referenced in policy decisions and industry analyses. "In its first month, April 2022, the platform flagged misleading coverage by some satellite TV channels around the Russia–Ukraine conflict. Within days, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting issued a guidance to broadcasters, aligning closely with the findings highlighted in NewsDrum’s report", says Sharma

"In 2024, NewsDrum’s investigative reporting on the Adani–media network was cited by Hindenburg Research among its reference sources. Additionally, a NewsDrum exposé led to the removal of the “Modi-aligned media” tag from certain Wikipedia entries, reflecting the platform’s editorial reach", says Sharma.

NewsDrum claims to attract over five million monthly page views, including referrals.

Fully funded by BMI Group and supported through advertising and branded content, NewsDrum is a lean and independent model - a mix of editorial credibility with commercial viability.