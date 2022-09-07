Newsroom AI and Huellaxp launch conversational media products in the Indian market

The new collection of products will be hosted under a new brand-experiences family of products and will be available in the Indian market exclusively via a local partner, Huella Experiences.
Newsroom AI, a London, UK-based content creation platform expands its technology portfolio with three new Conversational Media formats that complement the company’s flagship Brand Stories product, used by leading brands and publishers around the world. These include Conversational Display, Brand Reels and Interactive Videos.
The new collection of products will be hosted under a new brand-experiences family of products and will be available in the Indian market exclusively via a local partner, Huella Experiences (Huellaxp). Huella is a strategic growth partner for brands and enables them to improve their marketing efficiencies through a suite of innovative products and features.
The products share a conversational DNA, integrating chat-style and choose-your-own-adventure experiences, allowing consumers to engage with editorial or brand-supported content over an interface that’s uniquely relevant and familiar to their lifestyle and daily habits. The format encourages content creators to “write like they talk” and embrace conversational language to build deeper and more meaningful relationships with their audience.
Karan Khanna, co-founder, Huella Services said, “At Huella, we are solely focused on introducing global and innovative media products to the Indian market. As an exclusive partner for NewsroomAI in India, we are excited to announce the launch of conversational ads that are set to challenge the traditional forms of marketing. With this format, brands and creators can not only engage with their customers but build long-term relationships. As display advertising evolves, it's imperative that brands look at newer avenues for reaching their audience. ”
The format allows creators to step away from the one-size-fits-all model, and create experiences that branch out dynamically to reveal new chapters, media elements, and other interactive components.
“Conversational Media is the right step towards a cookieless content personalisation model, as asking people about their preferences, rather than guessing them, simply makes a lot more sense,” said Sajid Abdul Rahiman, director of business development at Newsroom AI.