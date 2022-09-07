Newsroom AI and Huellaxp launch conversational media products in the Indian market

Karan Khanna, co-founder, Huella Services said, “At Huella, we are solely focused on introducing global and innovative media products to the Indian market. As an exclusive partner for NewsroomAI in India, we are excited to announce the launch of conversational ads that are set to challenge the traditional forms of marketing. With this format, brands and creators can not only engage with their customers but build long-term relationships. As display advertising evolves, it's imperative that brands look at newer avenues for reaching their audience. ”