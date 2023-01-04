NEXA Journeys presents India’s Best Resorts on Zee Zest

A heady affair of discovery, indulgence and curated experiences.
If there is one thing, we can all agree on, it is that travel and its impressionable experiences are lifelong wealth. And when one is on this sojourn with a stranger, the journey is liberating and limitless. Bringing forth another such exciting experience for the viewers, Zee Zest's NEXA Journeys Presents India’s Best Resorts, where hosts Harman Singha and Simaran Kaur redefine luxury in India, as they take the viewers through India's most promising resorts and all the enriching indulgences.
From an atmosphere encapsulating rich culture to an ingrained feeling of heritage, India's Best Resorts is an eclectic collection of everything distinctive and luxurious. They uncover resort stays that promise healing in nature or an abode that invites luxurious comfort. Harman Singha and Simaran Kaur will be seen exploring a variety of breathtaking locales in NEXA’s Ciaz, including a private island, a resort nestled in coffee plantations, opulence at 8000 feet in PirPanjal, adventure amongst others, as they climb boulders with their bare hands or experiment with hyper-local cuisines like Wazwan & Khad to name a few.
Harman Singha, an actor and well-known NBA host, will be co-hosting NEXA Journeys' India's Best Resorts alongside actor and voiceover artist Simaran Kaur.
Premiering on 8th January 2023, 2:00 pm on Zee Zest and Zee Zest HD, NEXA Journeys Presents India’s Best Resorts leads you to the perfect adventure to ring in the New Year. And most of all, because the new you in 2023 definitely shouldn’t miss out on these unbelievable must-have experiences!
Speaking on the launch, Amit Shah, chief cluster officer - West, North & Premium Channels, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “Our mission at Zee Zest has always been to UNLIMIT experiences via an engaging blend of Indian and international lifestyle and infotainment programmes. Our goal with the third show in the series is to showcase India beyond its traditional travel destinations through new-age experiences and lifestyle advancements that our country has to offer in today's day and age. Together with NEXA, we hope to present a blend of unique stories to cater to the evolving audience demand for distinctive content.”India's Best Resorts will invigorate the mind and soul of every luxury & adventure seeker. Harman & Simaran, who come together as strangers, uncover new destinations and make you fall in love with India like never before. The duo traverse through destinations in a premium sedan that blends the best of premium looks, cutting-edge technology, and luxury.
Sharing his thoughts on the premium Ciaz being part of the series, Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer (marketing and sales) – at Maruti Suzuki India said, “Ciaz has redefined the segment with its class leading space, design and sophistication, it has witnessed resounding success in the premium sedan segment. Powered by K15 Smart Hybrid engine with advanced Automatic Transmission, the Ciaz is a perfect companion to explore India’s Best Resorts. We are delighted to partner with Zee Zest in their 8-part NEXA Journey to live it up with the Ciaz. The Ciaz comes equipped with enhanced features such as Smartplay Studio infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Cruise Control, etc. and is protected by NEXA Safety Shield.”
Speaking about the association, Sonal Shah, national sales head – Niche Cluster, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “We are elated to strengthen our association with Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. with yet another engaging series that aims to bring forth the unique proposition of NEXA. At ZEE, we continue to deliver on our promise to partners by consistently adding value to brands by driving synergies through our content. Our ability to offer customised and innovative solutions through our platforms and unique properties such as NEXA Journeys presents India’s Best Resorts, enable our partners to narrate their story distinctively, setting us apart from the industry.”
The show will depict themes like romance, health/yoga/wellness, wildlife, culture, conservation, a bygone period, and opulence in addition to highlighting the classic pleasures and royal treatment at each of the 8 resort destinations. The programme will also offer viewpoints on what makes these resorts "The Best."
Tune in every Sunday for a heady affair with lavishness, abundance, and affluence that spells legendary, legacy, and luxury.
(We got this information in a press release).