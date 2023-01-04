NEXA Journeys presents India’s Best Resorts on Zee Zest

Speaking on the launch, Amit Shah, chief cluster officer - West, North & Premium Channels, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “Our mission at Zee Zest has always been to UNLIMIT experiences via an engaging blend of Indian and international lifestyle and infotainment programmes. Our goal with the third show in the series is to showcase India beyond its traditional travel destinations through new-age experiences and lifestyle advancements that our country has to offer in today's day and age. Together with NEXA, we hope to present a blend of unique stories to cater to the evolving audience demand for distinctive content.”India's Best Resorts will invigorate the mind and soul of every luxury & adventure seeker. Harman & Simaran, who come together as strangers, uncover new destinations and make you fall in love with India like never before. The duo traverse through destinations in a premium sedan that blends the best of premium looks, cutting-edge technology, and luxury.