NEXA Journeys & Zee Zest brings you A Luxurious Travel Expedition– Luxe Pins

Hosted by youth icon, actor & celebrity anchor - Karan Tacker.
Experiencing the magnificence of the finer things in life, is what dreams are made of! Bringing the epitome of luxury to your TV screens, Zee Zest, in collaboration with NEXA, announces the launch of its new show ‘Luxe Pins’ the first of its multi-part NEXA Journeys series. Hosted by one of the youth icons, celebrity anchor and noted actor Karan Tacker, the first episode is scheduled to air on the 14th of August, at 8 PM on Zee Zest and Zee Zest HD.
An eight-episode series, Luxe Pins aims to be your gateway to exclusivity, living vicariously through the eyes of the show’s host. From luxury hotels to handcrafted fragrance, from a tree top adventure to bespoke personal accessories, India is home to unfathomable luxury experiences that only a select few have access to. The host takes the audience on an unexplored journey of the finer things, in the posh NEXA XL6, as he travels through this world of splendor. Offering front row seats into luxurious experiences, the show presents a world of opulence, where every step is manicured, every room is regal and every meal has a MasterChef.
For those with a discerning taste in life, the show takes you through unique experiences from ‘The Table in the Water’ in Goa to bespoke fragrances in Bengaluru, from glamping in Rishikesh to a game of Polo in Jaipur. Don’t miss the true meaning of Living Life King Size, as NEXA Journeys presents Luxe Pins airs on Zee Zest & Zee Zest HD at 8pm, on August 14.
The launch of NEXA Journeys presents ‘Luxe Pins’ also marks the beginning of a year-long collaboration between Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and Zee Zest, that aims to bring forth a series of unique shows, centered around travel, luxury, road-tripping and much more, over the next year.
Speaking on the launch of ‘Luxe Pins’, Amit Shah, chief cluster officer- West, North & Premium Channels, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “Zee Zest being a leader in the lifestyle space since launch have always endeavored to offer high quality content and ideas for advertisers to partner. Our association with NEXA is a clear win for both since LUXE Pins aligns with our content philosophy to UNLIMIT life and its experiences, and NEXA Journey’s objective to create premium travel experiences. We hope this breathtaking series will capture our viewers' hearts by offering them an experience they can enjoy with the entire family.”
Sharing his thoughts on the exciting new show, Shashank Srivastava- senior executive officer marketing and sales – Maruti Suzuki India said, “NEXA was born in 2015 when conventions were challenged, ‘premium’ was redefined, and car buying was transformed. NEXA introduced three experiential pillars which catered to the expectations of the discerning customers; NEXA MUSIC, NEXA LIFESTYLE & NEXA JOURNEYS. Being a part of exclusive curated experiences that are unique, resonates with the concept of NEXA Journeys. NEXA is pleased to showcase the gateway to providing exclusive, immersive & indulgent experiences. So, while viewers see the NEXA cars in action as they traverse across the country, they also savour some truly unique & marvelous sights to behold in this journey.”
With the launch of the new show partnered by NEXA, Ali Zaidi, chief sales officer - FTA Cluster and North Branch Head, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises said, “At ZEE, we have been at the forefront of delivering personalized, holistic solutions to our partners through our diverse offerings. We are glad to further strengthen our partnership with Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. through NEXA Journeys on Zee Zest. Through this association, our aim is to weave in NEXA’s objectives seamlessly into our programming, enabling them to target their audiences more effectively.”
NEXA Journeys presents Luxe Pins premieres on 14th August, 8PM on Zee Zest and Zee Zest HD. Tune in every Sunday as Karan Tacker revs up the indulging XL6 and sets off on a luxurious odyssey!