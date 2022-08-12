NEXA Journeys & Zee Zest brings you A Luxurious Travel Expedition– Luxe Pins

Sharing his thoughts on the exciting new show, Shashank Srivastava- senior executive officer marketing and sales – Maruti Suzuki India said, “NEXA was born in 2015 when conventions were challenged, ‘premium’ was redefined, and car buying was transformed. NEXA introduced three experiential pillars which catered to the expectations of the discerning customers; NEXA MUSIC, NEXA LIFESTYLE & NEXA JOURNEYS. Being a part of exclusive curated experiences that are unique, resonates with the concept of NEXA Journeys. NEXA is pleased to showcase the gateway to providing exclusive, immersive & indulgent experiences. So, while viewers see the NEXA cars in action as they traverse across the country, they also savour some truly unique & marvelous sights to behold in this journey.”