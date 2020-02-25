NEXA Music unveils its much anticipated song, ‘You Got Me’ by maestro A.R. Rahman

Launched with an aim to provide a platform to aspiring music composers to promote original English music, NEXA Music today released its much awaited music video by maestro A.R. Rahman. Titled “You Got Me”, this music video is about celebration of music and new indigenous talent in English Music.
NEXA Music, Lab: ‘NEXA Music, Lab’ was instituted to provide an English music platform to aspiring musicians. Over 1000 entries were received across the country, of which the top 24 were shortlisted by the jury comprising of A.R. Rahman and Clinton Cerejo. These musicians were guided by the jury to reproduce their tracks under the mentorship of headline talent of renowned musicians. The 24 original English music compositions by the participants were released on NEXA Music’s YouTube Channel (link). These videos complemented the 4 exclusive NEXA Music videos composed and released by headline talent from NEXA Music.
Today’s announcement is also for 4 winners under ‘NEXA Music, Lab’. These winners feature in the music video, ‘You Got Me’ along with A.R. Rahman. Further, they will go on to compose 4 original exclusive songs and feature in their respective music videos.
NEXA Music, Live Gigs is NEXA’s endeavor to provide exclusive experience to its customers and the audience at large. This will serve as a platform for these budding musicians who will get a chance to perform live with mentors and headline talent. A total of 12 live gigs are planned across 8 cities in the country.
Speaking about NEXA Music Shashank Srivastava, executive director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India said, “NEXA Music was launched with an aim to provide a unique platform to the untapped English musical genius in country. With global music icons like A.R. Rahman mentoring these musicians to hone their skills, we are assured of compositions that match global standards. The initiative also allows us as a brand to facilitate the showcase of new talent while reinforcing NEXA’s philosophy of ‘Create. Inspire.’. Through NEXA, we have consistently endeavored to craft a delightful experience for our customers which go beyond car purchase.”
Talking about the association with NEXA Music, A R Rahman said, “The NEXA partnership has made it possible to extend the much needed support to independent artists who are creating original English music across India. Our objective is to give budding artists a chance to collaborate with some of the best musicians in the industry to produce music that reaches viewers across the world.”
NEXA Music was instituted by NEXA in association with A.R. Rahman’s media venture Qyuki Digital Media to provide a platform for young musical talent in India, promoting original English compositions.
