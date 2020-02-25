NEXA Music unveils its much anticipated song, ‘You Got Me’ by maestro A.R. Rahman

Speaking about NEXA Music Shashank Srivastava, executive director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India said, “NEXA Music was launched with an aim to provide a unique platform to the untapped English musical genius in country. With global music icons like A.R. Rahman mentoring these musicians to hone their skills, we are assured of compositions that match global standards. The initiative also allows us as a brand to facilitate the showcase of new talent while reinforcing NEXA’s philosophy of ‘Create. Inspire.’. Through NEXA, we have consistently endeavored to craft a delightful experience for our customers which go beyond car purchase.”