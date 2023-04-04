Nick Law and Wesley ter Haar join the ABBY One Show Jury 2023

Constantly looking to bring creative triumphs to justice, Wesley was the inaugural President of Cannes Lions' Digital Craft jury and served on the Cannes Titanium Jury. He is a regular speaker at global conferences including Cannes, Adobe MAX, CES, Advertising Week NY, Advertising Week LATAM, FIAP, and more. Wesley and his team are a recipient of many Cannes Lions, and FWAs. He has been featured in the Ad Age Digital A-List and is a two-time winner of Webby Production Company of the Year. He has also earned a coveted spot on AdAge’s 2018 Creativity All-Stars list and was inducted into the ADCN Hall of Fame in 2018.

The Abby Awards will be held on the 24th, 25th, and 26th of May during Goafest 2023.

Last Date for Submission: Saturday, 8th April, 2023