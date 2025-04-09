Nick reigned as India’s no. 1 Kids’ channel for the 11th consecutive year

Nick, India’s leading kids’ entertainment channel, continues its unparalleled winning streak, closing the year as the No. 1 channel in the kids’ category for the 11th year in a row. Backed by a powerhouse content slate, robust engagement across platforms and strong co-viewership, Nick has emerged as a brand that resonates deeply with both kids and families.

At the heart of Nick’s success lies its formidable homegrown IPs like ‘Chikoo Aur Bunty’, ’Abhimanyu Ki Alien Family’ and more. Chikoo Aur Bunty continues to be the crown jewel, maintaining its status as the No. 1 show amongst the kids' category for 3 consecutive years, while the much-loved and evergreen ‘Motu Patlu’ remains a fan favorite across generations. Together, these shows make Nick stand out as the only channel to own the top two shows in the category - further cementing its place in kids’ hearts.

About this stellar achievement, Alok Jain, president - entertainment, JioStar, “With 4 out of 5 kids in India tuning into our kids’ franchise, and the rise of co-viewing, particularly among young parents, we see this as a testament to the trust, relatability and deeper engagement our stories create. Shows like Chikoo Aur Bunty, which have held the #1 spot in the kids’ category for 3 consecutive years, demonstrate the powerful connection Nick enjoys with kids and families. Nick being the No.1 kids’ channel for 11 years straight is not just a reflection of viewership, but the deep emotional bond we’ve cultivated across generations. We look forward to bringing in non-stop entertainment for kids and families with our beloved characters and engaging stories.”

Nick’s influence isn’t just limited to the kids’ genre. The channel features amongst the top GECs on Pay TV and Free-To-Air. This milestone underscores the channel’s broad cross-demographic appeal and growing co-viewership trends.

With curated initiatives across on-air, digital and social media, schools, merchandising, on-ground (mall events, experiential activations), games, ticketed live events and influencers, Nick has built a universe that extends beyond the screen.

As Nick steps into another promising year ahead, it continues to raise the bar in kids’ entertainment with new show launches, new stories, curated experiences for the whole family that promise to entertain, enthuse, and inspire.

