Nickelodeon announces the Metaverse awards screening experience in India with Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2021

Speaking about partnering with the pioneering awards Rohit Kapoor, Marketing Director from Perfetti Van Melle, said, "As a brand that is also looking at deep engagement with kids and families we are always on the lookout for unique platforms and properties that allow as to tell our brand story distinctively. Associating with a category first metaverse event allows is to augment our engagement with our audience make it more meaningful and tech forward. In times when every child is engaging with a screen this clutter breaking association allows us to be ahead of the curve in striking a connect with families."

On integrating with Kids Choice Mr. Karthik Nagarajan, Chief Content Officer, Wavemaker India, said, “Content marketing on Metaverse platform is the next wave in digital marketing. At Wavemaker, our philosophy is to positively provoke our clients and create industry-first innovative work for our brands. With Alpenliebe Eclairs Plus and Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards we had the perfect partnership to create category first Web3.0 event which would enthrall young audiences and their parents. Interactive entertainment is the future of consumer experience and we are all excited to ride this wave”