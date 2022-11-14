Nickelodeon gears up to celebrate Children’s Day with #NickChildrensDayFUNda

Speaking on celebrating kids at every step of the way, Sonali Bhattacharya, head, marketing Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said, “At Nickelodeon, we have always encouraged kids to express themselves. It is with this belief that we engage with kids beyond screens and dial up the connect with our young audiences and their parents through meaningful campaigns and initiatives. Our Children’s Day campaign puts the power back in the hands of kids and encourages them to voice their FUNDA of wants and needs, however big or small. We wish kids all over the country a very Happy Children’s Day and urge them to keep their free spirit intact!”