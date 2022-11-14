Nickelodeon gears up to celebrate Children’s Day with #NickChildrensDayFUNda

Nickelodeon will select some of the best entries and will air them on the channels on November 14 and 15.
Nickelodeon, India’s most loved kids’ entertainment franchise and the leader of the kid’s category continues to amp-up the entertainment quotient for its young viewers with compelling content, characters, and campaigns. Continuing to enable kids to speak their heart out, Nickelodeon, launches its Children’s Day campaign #NickChildrensDayFUNda, that encourages kids to express their feelings and unique “fun-da” about life. With this campaign, Nickelodeon reiterates its commitment to kids by always being there for them as a friend who they can rely on. Nickelodeon has successfully onboarded the brand ‘Nourish’ as associate sponsor the children’s day campaign.
Crafted with the country’s most loved Nicktoons, Chikoo, Bunty, Happy and Pinaki, #NickelodeonChildrensDayFUNda brings to life this campaign urging kids to express themselves. Nickelodeon has launched a dedicated microsite to encourage kids to share their wants and thoughts. Giving them a voice, Nickelodeon will select some of the best entries and will air them on the channels on November 14 and 15. Kids can also engage with their favourite toons with specially curated games on the microsite.
Speaking on celebrating kids at every step of the way, Sonali Bhattacharya, head, marketing Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said, “At Nickelodeon, we have always encouraged kids to express themselves. It is with this belief that we engage with kids beyond screens and dial up the connect with our young audiences and their parents through meaningful campaigns and initiatives. Our Children’s Day campaign puts the power back in the hands of kids and encourages them to voice their FUNDA of wants and needs, however big or small. We wish kids all over the country a very Happy Children’s Day and urge them to keep their free spirit intact!”
In addition to the special promos with Chikoo, Bunty, Happy and Pinaki that will air across the Nickelodeon franchise, the campaign is being amplified through a host of social and digital initiatives, influencer engagement, partnerships, mall engagements and on-ground activities. To offer sweet treats for its young viewers, Nickelodeon has partnered with food brands like My Froyoland, and Hangout Cakes & More. Kids can order these special treats via food delivery platforms, Swiggy and Zomato. In association with JW Marriott, Mumbai, Nickelodeon is also hosting a special Nicktastic brunch on 14th November. This brunch is specially curated around the kids’ favorite Nicktoons with customizations ranging from food to restaurant décor and culminating with a Happy & Pinaki special meet & greet with the kids at the hotel.
Adding to the celebrations, Nickelodeon announces the television premiere of its new film Motu Patlu & The Terror of Giant Beasts on November 13 at 11:30 am. Set in Furfuri Nagar, this action-packed film showcasing Motu and Patlu taking on the giant beast is sure to take the excitement levels to an all-time high. Kickstarting at 7:00 am on November 14, Nickelodeon also announces Nick Ka Fun-day to offer an entertainment-filled day with special episodes of Zig and Sharko, Motu Patlu, and Chikoo Aur Bunty. In addition to this, a Motu Patlu movie festival is also planned for November 15 to 18 at 4:30 pm.