Nickelodeon India delivers engaging campaigns for Kids in Q3 2024

Nickelodeon India reported a successful July-September quarter with nationwide campaigns targeting children. Despite being a non-festive period, the brand maintained visibility through on-ground and digital initiatives.

Advertisment

Key activities included the #FeatureYourTeacher campaign for Teacher’s Day, where Nicktoons Chikoo and Bunty visited schools in Delhi, and the #ToastYourDost campaign for Friendship Day at Shrimad Rajchandra Divine Touch School in Ahmedabad.

Nickelodeon also collaborated with Space Kidz India in Chennai for an educational space exploration experience. Additionally, the release of "Motu Patlu and Mission Kung Fu Kid" featured interactive storytelling sessions and local tours in Ahmedabad, combining entertainment with engagement.

Commenting on Nick’s ability to engage kids across the board, Anu Sikka, business head - Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said, “At Nickelodeon, we aim to create experiences that do more than entertain—they inspire learning, growth, and joy. This quarter, we successfully deepened our engagement with kids through immersive experiences and collaborations that left a lasting impact. As we look ahead to the festive season, we are excited to continue partnering with brands and stakeholders, on both national and hyperlocal levels, to deliver enriching and meaningful value propositions.”

This quarter also marked the expansion of Nickelodeon’s School Contact Program in key focus markets, engaging thousands of kids in schools through interactive and creative experiences.

Nickelodeon India has seen an increase in sponsors and partners due to its strong connection with children. Brands such as Yipee, Complan, MamaEarth, Dr. Oetker, Babool, Kellogg’s, Ghadi, Huggies, Mammy Poko Pants, Ryan International School, Space Kidz India, and Shrimad Rajchandra Divine Touch have aligned with Nickelodeon’s mission to deliver value-driven entertainment for kids.

Further underscoring Nickelodeon’s impact, its partnership with Fevicreate Idea Labs, Pidilite’s annual art and craft competition, recently earned the prestigious ANN Award for “Best Live Action Program” in the Sheetal Labru, Principal of Ryan International School said, “We’re thrilled to partner with Nick for this year’s Teacher’s Day celebration. The celebration brought a fresh and engaging approach to honouring educators, making the day truly memorable. The interactive activities, where students guided their teachers through fun challenges, showcased the special bond between them. We’re proud to see our students express their gratitude in such creative ways.”

"At Shrimad Rajchandra Divinetouch, we are committed to creating a global community of purpose-driven individuals by delivering values through engaging and immersive formats. Our approach is to make learning enjoyable, impactful, and therefore, easy to internalise for young children. This Friendship’s Day, we’re thrilled to join hands with Nick to celebrate the special bond of friendship, combining our vision with a fun and memorable activity" Added, Sapna Shroff, trustee, Shrimad Rajchandra Divinetouch.

Srimathy Kesan, founder and CEO, Space Kidz India said, "Here at Space Kidz India, our aim is to inspire and engage children in the wonders of space science and technology. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Nick, the pioneers in their space, where we aim to further ignite curiosity and encourage the next generation to reach for the stars. By combining entertainment with education, we hope to make learning about space accessible and exciting for children everywhere. Nick’s Abhimanyu is a prodigy in himself, it was a great experience having him at the center, taking kids through his world.”