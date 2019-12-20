Nickelodeon kids choice Awards 2019

Nina Elavia Jaipuria – hindi mass entertainment & kids TV network at Viacom18, said, “We at Nickelodeon, always believe in empowering children and giving them an opportunity to voice their opinions and choices. With each passing year, we have strengthened the bond with our young audiences and their parents by creating new benchmarks in the kids’ entertainment space.

So, once again it’s time to roll out the orange carpet and witness high decibel fun and entertainment at the marquee kids’ event for the kids, by the kids!”

Get ready to witness who takes home the Nickelodeon Blimp and who gets slimed!