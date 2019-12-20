Nickelodeon kids choice Awards 2019

It is that time of the year again to roll out the orange carpet! Continuing the rich legacy of being the only empowering award show for kids in India for 4 successful years, Nickelodeon India has announced the 5th edition of the Kids Choice Awards 2019 with Yellow Diamond and Apis being the associate sponsors. A power-packed affair, Kids Choice Awards and will be held on December 20, 2019 in Mumbai.
The Kids Choice Awards recognizes and honors the best talents in the country by empowering kids to vote for their favorites across various categories. The voting kickstarted on Children’s Day, November 14, across numerous categories including favorite actor, favorite actress, favorite movie, favorite song, favorite mobile game, to name a few. This year, Kids Choice Awards received a stupendous vote of close 5 lakhs! The kids, by voting on www.voot.com, the VOOT App and MyJio app, decided who would take home the coveted Nickelodeon Blimp!
Every year, the one-of-a-kind extravaganza sees the biggest names from Bollywood match steps with the adorable Nicktoons like Motu Patlu, Rudra and Shiva, to name a few. From Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt to Shah Rukh Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Kartik Aaryan, the prestigious award show has seen Bollywood’s heartthrobs walking the orange carpet and headlining the landmark kids’ event.
Following the legacy of a dazzling show and an entertaining evening, this year will once again see some rocking performances, glamour, and excitement. To be hosted by the actor and comedian Varun Sharma, the main attractions of the evening will be performances by Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and Bhumi Pednekar. Not to mention the age old honour of the stars getting drenched in the Nickelodeon signature green slime! The star-studded awards night is set to be aired not only on the Nickelodeon franchise, but also on Colors, Rishtey, Colors regional network and Voot.
Nina Elavia Jaipuria – hindi mass entertainment & kids TV network at Viacom18, said, “We at Nickelodeon, always believe in empowering children and giving them an opportunity to voice their opinions and choices. With each passing year, we have strengthened the bond with our young audiences and their parents by creating new benchmarks in the kids’ entertainment space.
So, once again it’s time to roll out the orange carpet and witness high decibel fun and entertainment at the marquee kids’ event for the kids, by the kids!”
Get ready to witness who takes home the Nickelodeon Blimp and who gets slimed!
