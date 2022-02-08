Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 is back with another exciting edition

2021 was a year of change, and an on-going roller coaster ride for kids as well as us. However, despite the challenges, Nickelodeon continues to stay true to its promise of putting kids first and ensures that kids stay cheerful and express freely. With a belief that every voice counts, Nickelodeon, once again, is all set to empower and entertain kids with its flagship brand initiative ‘Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2021’, the only awards show in the country that allows kids to vote and choose their favourites across multiple categories. Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 was a runaway success in its virtual avatar with the highest ever, whopping 1.5 million votes. This year too, the awards would be brought to life virtually with several cutting-edge additions and innovations that will surely strike a chord with kids and parents.