Nickelodeon launches ‘The Twisted Timeline of Sammy & Raj’ in India

‘The Twisted Timeline of Sammy & Raj’ revolves around the escapades of two cousins, Sammy and Raj who possess a unique and mysterious time-altering app. With the extraordinary ability to pause, rewind and fast-forward time itself, Sammy and Raj embark on a series of amusing adventures as they attempt to tackle various issues. However, their well-intentioned efforts often end up causing chaos and comedic situations. In each episode, Sammy and Raj encounter fresh and entertaining challenges, while utilising their time-altering app to deal with the hurdles.