Nickelodeon’s 13th homegrown IP - ‘Kanha – Morpankh Samraat’ to go live on Sonic

In the realm of local IPs, category leader and pioneer in kids’ entertainment, Nickelodeon continues to solidify its leadership by consistently fostering innovation at its core. From iconic friendship of Motu Patlu, magical adventures of Rudra, relatable sibling banter of Chikoo and Bunty to the first homegrown sci-fi kids’ comedy series with Abhimanyu Ki Alien Family and much more, the kids’ franchise has identified whitespaces and addressed the consistent demand for engaging and immersive storytelling. Further staying true to its promise of propelling indigenous stories, Nickelodeon is all set to bring its recently announced 13th homegrown IP – ‘Kanha – Morpankh Samraat’ on Sonic, starting May 28th, every day at 10.30 AM.