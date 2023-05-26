Nickelodeon’s 13th homegrown IP - ‘Kanha – Morpankh Samraat’ to go live on Sonic

The captivating mythological series that chronicles the evergreen tales of the adolescent Kanha will air from May 28th, daily at 10.30 AM on Sonic and Colors Rishtey.
In the realm of local IPs, category leader and pioneer in kids’ entertainment, Nickelodeon continues to solidify its leadership by consistently fostering innovation at its core. From iconic friendship of Motu Patlu, magical adventures of Rudra, relatable sibling banter of Chikoo and Bunty to the first homegrown sci-fi kids’ comedy series with Abhimanyu Ki Alien Family and much more, the kids’ franchise has identified whitespaces and addressed the consistent demand for engaging and immersive storytelling. Further staying true to its promise of propelling indigenous stories, Nickelodeon is all set to bring its recently announced 13th homegrown IP – ‘Kanha – Morpankh Samraat’ on Sonic, starting May 28th, every day at 10.30 AM.
Showcasing his playful and mischievous antics, ‘Kanha – Morpankh Samraat’ is a captivating mythological series that chronicles the evergreen tales of the adolescent Kanha, and traces his journey as a son, warrior, hero, and friend. Each episode showcases a legendary tale from Kanha’s life, featuring his courageous acts and his lessons on love and kindness. Recognizing the potential for broader appeal, Nickelodeon will extend the show beyond its channel, and make way to the Viacom18’s Hindi general entertainment channel Colors Rishtey, thereby strengthening the kids’ franchise’s presence across different age groups and widening its impact.
Leading the local IP content game through creative storytelling and great animation, the launch of ‘Kanha – Morpankh Samraat’ is yet another addition to Nickelodeon’s robust content slate and is sure to capture the hearts and minds of kids and families alike.
