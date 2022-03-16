Nickelodeon’s latest pro-socio edition of ‘Together For Good’ urges kids to ‘#TakeABreak’

The initiative is crafted with Nickelodeon's most loved characters Chikoo and Bunty. Bringing alive the message of the initiative are our toons through inspiring stories - First with a tired Bunty, who is unable to complete his homework, showcases an animated brain that understands the need to take a break. The second story on the other hand has a flustered and confused Chikoo who is constantly looking out for notifications and updates, showcases an animated heart relaxing itself and shedding worries and the pressures of daily life. Both stories conclude on a positive and encouraging note of ‘Be Smart! Take a break!’. The initiative will also associate with the Early Childhood Association of India (ECA) and its subsidiary for primary education - APER, a non-profit body that offers a one-stop connection needed for the enrichment, networking, awareness, and advocacy of childhood and everything that affects it, so that we can create classrooms where children learn in a stress-free environment with the best from local and global education practices.