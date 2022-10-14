Nickelodeon’s Motu Patlu Celebrate a decade of Unshakeable Love and Leadership

Speaking on the fantastic decade of Motu Patlu, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, head, Hindi Mass Entertainment & Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said, “Nickelodeon has truly been revolutionary in changing the face of kids entertainment in India. Ten years ago, the Indian kids’ entertainment category was in need of indigenous characters and stories and Nickelodeon, with the launch of Motu Patlu, successfully paved the way. With Motu Patlu, we built not just endearing characters but an iconic brand that has gone to be a category gamechanger amongst all stakeholders- kids, parents and our advertisers. We are thankful to our patrons and delighted on completing 10 very successful years and look forward to the next 10 with enthusiasm and zeal.”

On capturing young hearts and minds through its decade-old IP ‘Motu Patlu’, Anu Sikka, Creative, Content & Research, Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said “A decade ago, when we decided to give life to Motu Patlu on television it was a leap of faith. Not only were we introducing kids to our first homegrown indigenous IP but also introducing kids to two adult but adorable characters in a world dominated by international kid toons. Apart from being an exemplary piece of great storytelling, it is the affability and relatable camaraderie that made the duo a runway hit. From being launched as our homegrown IP to becoming global icons today, Motu Patlu’s width and depth of stories and immense fandom makes it the most successful and largest kids IP in the country. Motu Patlu’s success is a testimony to our deep understanding of kids content and propels us to continue tapping white spaces, launch new IPs and enthrall kids with great stories and characters for India. We are extremely thankful to Lotpot and Cosmos Maya for being a part of this legendary success story.”

"Motu Patlu have grown to become icons that have carved a space for themselves in India’s story of homegrown toons and we are elated on being a part of this journey. We are very happy that we were able to bring characters to life that have become an intrinsic part of a kid's childhood. We are delighted to have partnered with Nickelodeon on this journey which was truly visionary and one that opened avenues for growth for animation industry in India.” said Ketan Mehta, founder & MD, Cosmos Maya.

10tastic Promotion Plans

Celebrating Motu Patlu’s 10tastic Birthday, Nickelodeon pulls out all stops with an all-encompassing marketing blitz which will include on-air, on-ground and digital promotions across the Nickelodeon franchise, along with a robust activation with mommy networks and influencers. Moreover, top kid influencers and new age content platforms are being engaged with reels, stories and posts. Driving interactivity, the kids’ franchise has initiated a dance challenge, giving viewers a chance to feature on Nickelodeon’s social media pages. Furthermore, leveraging its network’s strength, brands within the network will join the celebration by engaging in a fun banter on Twitter and other social handles to share some of the best Motu Patlu moments!

Toon icons Motu Patlu over the last decade provided unparalleled engagement and happiness to kids. The next decade will see them break new ground, set new benchmarks and create many more winning moments.